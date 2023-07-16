Stanton went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Stanton set the tone early, knocking in a run with a first-inning groundout before adding his homer in the second. He's homered four times over his last four contests, bringing his total to 11 on the year. The outfielder has added a .213/.287/.471 slash line with 29 RBI and 20 runs scored, but his recent hitting -- 13-for-48 (.271) since June 24 -- is much more in line with what's expected of a player of his caliber.