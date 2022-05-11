Stanton went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.
All of the Yankees' offense came on a pair of three-run blasts by the team's biggest sluggers, as Stanton took Yimi Garcia deep in the sixth inning before Aaron Judge walked it off in the ninth. Five of Stanton's seven homers on the year have come in the last 12 games, a stretch during which he's slashing .311/.365/.644 with 13 RBI.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts sixth homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Belts fifth homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs fourth homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits 350th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Three hits in Friday's loss•