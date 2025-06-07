Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton (elbow) will travel to New York on Sunday or Monday and could begin a rehab assignment thereafter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton will likely undergo a final evaluation before being cleared to play in games. He and the Yankees are reportedly targeting a mid-June activation, and this progress aligns with that timeline.
