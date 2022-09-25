Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Stanton started the past 12 games and will take a seat Sunday after he posted a .213/.315/.489 slash line with four home runs and 11 RBI during that stretch. Aaron Judge will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Aaron Hicks receives a start in the outfield.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes deep against Red Sox•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Walkoff grand slam Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Pops 25th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Returns to lineup•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Remains on bench•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Appears as pinch hitter•