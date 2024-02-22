Stanton entered spring training noticeably slimmer after adding more movement and running to his offseason workouts, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton indicated that he isn't certain how much weight he lost, but pictures from camp show that he is slimmer than in past campaigns. Manager Aaron Boone suggested that both the player and the team feel the lost weight can help Stanton "with some of the things that he's dealt with from an injury standpoint," adding a reminder that the veteran slugger is over 30 years of age, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Stanton has missed 113 games combined over the past two campaigns, so it would be a significant boon to his fantasy value if he can avoid the injured list this season.