Stanton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over Pittsburgh.
Stanton launched a ninth inning solo shot to add to New York's lead. It was his second home run in his last four games and his 21st for the year. Stanton had gone hitless in his previous two games, but despite picking up a hit in Wednesday's outing, the slugger's batting average dropped by a point. Stanton has four strikeouts in five July games, but only three hits and is slashing just .143/.217/.429 so far this month.
