Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Activated and in lineup
The Yankees activated Torres (hip) from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday. He'll start at second base and bat fifth in the Yankees' series finale against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Torres was sidelined for the past three weeks with a strained right hip, but proved his health by going 3-for-9 with a pair of walks over his three-game rehab assignment at High-A Tampa. The rookie should ease back into a full-time role at the keystone right away for the Yankees, resulting in more limited at-bats for the likes of Neil Walker and Brandon Drury (hand).
