Torres (hamstring) said Sunday that he's hopeful to return from the 10-day injured list in two weeks, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. "I'm hopeful that it will be two [weeks], but it's about finding that balance of not coming back too early so I can stay healthy the rest of the season," Torres said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone estimated Saturday that Torres would be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks with the strained left hamstring, so the player is seemingly optimistic that he'll be able to reach the short end of that recovery timeline. According to Erik Boland of Newsday, Torres was on the field Sunday for the Yankees' full-squad workout, but the shortstop estimated that he was only going through light activities at about "50 percent." Torres said he expects to advance to full activities -- including facing live pitching -- at some point during the upcoming week, but until he's ready to go, Boone suggested that Tyler Wade would serve as the Yankees' primary shortstop, per Boland.