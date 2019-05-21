Torres went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in the Yankees' 10-7 comeback victory over the Orioles on Monday.

Torres continues to torment Orioles pitching, as he now has 11 homers and 21 RBI in 20 career games against Baltimore, and three multi-homer games against them this season alone, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. This was the first of a four-game set in Baltimore, so the young infielder will get plenty more chances to add to those numbers. He's now slashing .298/.333/.538 with 10 homers and 23 RBI on the season.