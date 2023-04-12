Torres (hip) is available to play Wednesday versus the Guardians, though he isn't included in the starting lineup, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Torres exited Tuesday's victory early with hip flexor tightness, but the injury doesn't appear like it will limit him for long. Oswaldo Cabrera will take over at second base and bat sixth against Cleveland, while Torres is expected to be able to pinch hit if needed.
