Torres signed a one-year, $14.2 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Torres has seen his power bounce back in the last couple seasons, including a .180 ISO across 672 plate appearances in 2023. He also chipped in 13 stolen bases while hitting .273, giving him a well-rounded profile -- even if he doesn't stand out in one particular area. Torres should start consistently at second base for the Yankees this season.