Torres (hip) is back in the Yankees' lineup Thursday against the Twins.
Torres tweaked his hip flexor Tuesday and didn't start Wednesday, although he entered the game as a pinch runner. He'll start at second base and hit leadoff against Minnesota righty Joe Ryan.
