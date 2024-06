Torres (groin) is starting at second base and batting seventh for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Torres left in the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the Orioles due to tightness in his right groin. He was held out of Friday's game as a precaution and is back in the lineup Saturday. For the month of June, Torres is slashing .194/.268/.387 with three home runs and 12 RBI over 62 at-bats.