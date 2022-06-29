Torres (wrist/ankle) is starting Wednesday's game against Oakland.

Torres was targeting a Thursday return to the lineup, but he'll ultimately start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's matchup. The 25-year-old left Sunday's game against Houston due to a mild ankle sprain, but his absence over the last few days was mainly due to a sore wrist that he's been dealing with for several weeks. However, he received a cortisone shot Monday and is now back to full health.

More News