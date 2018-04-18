Torres (back) will man the hot corner and bat second during Wednesday's game.

Torres took a seat during Tuesday's contest after exiting Monday's game with back stiffness but appears to be ready for action following a little time off. Through 11 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Torres is hitting .366 with a .923 OPS and 10 RBI.

