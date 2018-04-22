Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Batting eighth in team debut
Torres was officially promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Torres was likely in line for a promotion to the big leagues last season, but his efforts were derailed by an elbow injury in June that required Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old required only 14 games at Triple-A this season to prove the Yankees that he's back to full strength, with Torres' .347/.393/.510 line in the International League prompting his callup to the big club. It's expected that Torres will see at least semi-regular action between second and third base initially, though if he struggles more than expected offensively, a demotion to Triple-A isn't out of the question. Neil Walker, who is sitting out Sunday, Tyler Austin and Miguel Andujar would seem most at risk of losing out on starts while Torres is up with the Yankees.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Set to join Yankees on Sunday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Day-to-day with back tightness•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Removed early, no promotion forthcoming•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Wins weekly award•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Raking at Triple-A•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...