Torres was officially promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Torres was likely in line for a promotion to the big leagues last season, but his efforts were derailed by an elbow injury in June that required Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old required only 14 games at Triple-A this season to prove the Yankees that he's back to full strength, with Torres' .347/.393/.510 line in the International League prompting his callup to the big club. It's expected that Torres will see at least semi-regular action between second and third base initially, though if he struggles more than expected offensively, a demotion to Triple-A isn't out of the question. Neil Walker, who is sitting out Sunday, Tyler Austin and Miguel Andujar would seem most at risk of losing out on starts while Torres is up with the Yankees.