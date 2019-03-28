Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Batting eighth Opening Day
Torres will start at shortstop and hit eighth Thursday in the Yankees' season opener against the Orioles.
The low placement in the batting order isn't ideal for Torres, but in a New York lineup packed with talent from top to bottom, it certainly won't be a death blow to the youngster's fantasy value. While occupying a spot in the bottom half of the order for most of his rookie season, Torres still managed 77 RBI and 54 runs in 123 games.
