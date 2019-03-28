Torres will start at shortstop and hit eighth Thursday in the Yankees' season opener against the Orioles.

The low placement in the batting order isn't ideal for Torres, but in a New York lineup packed with talent from top to bottom, it certainly won't be a death blow to the youngster's fantasy value. While occupying a spot in the bottom half of the order for most of his rookie season, Torres still managed 77 RBI and 54 runs in 123 games.