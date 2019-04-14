Torres will start at shortstop and bat third Sunday against the White Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Torres was stuck in the bottom half of the lineup at the beginning of the season, but a slew of injuries to key players has allowed the 22-year-old to climb up the order. He's now hit fifth or higher in seven straight games and served as the Yankees' cleanup man for each of the previous three contests.

