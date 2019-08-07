Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Battling core issue
Torres was removed from Tuesday's game at Baltimore due to "core pain," Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Torres was pulled from the contest after striking out during the third inning, and it appears to be the same issue that sent him to the hospital Sunday night. The 22-year-old still started the last two games despite the hospital visit, but that seems less likely this time around if it's become a recurring issue.
