Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Blasts 14th homer

Torres went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Yankees' 7-0 win over the Padres on Wednesday.

It was the 14th long ball of the season for Torres, who touched up Adam Warren with a two-run shot in the seventh inning to help pad the lead for the Yankees. The young infielder is enjoying a fine start at the dish in his second MLB season, slashing .288/.330/.551 through 205 at-bats.