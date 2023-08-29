Torres went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run in Monday's victory over the Tigers.

The 26-year-old infielder put New York on the board with a run-scoring double that chased Tigers' starter Reese Olson from the game with one out in the fifth inning. Torres then extended the lead to 3-0 with his seventh-inning solo shot, the second of back-to-back homers for the Yankees. He has been swinging a hot bat in the month of August, posting a .320 batting average with five home runs, seven doubles, 11 RBI, 13 runs and four steals across 97 at-bats.