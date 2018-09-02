Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Carries offense with two-run blast
Torres went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday during the Yankees' 2-1 win over the Tigers.
With a runner on base in the bottom of the fifth, the candidate for AL Rookie of the Year pulled a hanging Daniel Norris breaking ball into the left-field bleachers. That would be the only run support Masahiro Tanaka would need in the victory, and it was one of only two Bombers base hits on the day. Torres, who's homered four times and plated nine runs in his last nine contests, boasts a .282/.351/.515 slash line with 22 homers, 64 RBI and 46 runs scored through 386 plate appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Clubs homer, swipes fifth bag•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Plates two vs. O's•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Collects 12th double•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Retreats to bench•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Reaches base three times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...