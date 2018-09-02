Torres went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday during the Yankees' 2-1 win over the Tigers.

With a runner on base in the bottom of the fifth, the candidate for AL Rookie of the Year pulled a hanging Daniel Norris breaking ball into the left-field bleachers. That would be the only run support Masahiro Tanaka would need in the victory, and it was one of only two Bombers base hits on the day. Torres, who's homered four times and plated nine runs in his last nine contests, boasts a .282/.351/.515 slash line with 22 homers, 64 RBI and 46 runs scored through 386 plate appearances.