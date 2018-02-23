Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Competition at second still wide open
Torres started at second base in the Yankees' Grapefruit League opener, but manager Aaron Boone insists the competition for the position is still wide open, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Torres appears to be the most talented player involved in the competition, which also includes Ronald Torreyes and Tyler Wade, but he still could start the season in the minor leagues. The Yankees could look to keep Torres down long enough to earn an extra year of team control, similar to what the Cubs did with Kris Bryant in 2015. Even if Torres blows out his competition this spring, it may not matter -- Bryant hit .425/.477/1.175 that spring. It may not be talent or performance which decides who the Yankees start at second on Opening Day, but if Torres performs as expected, the job will be his before long.
