Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Continues power surge
Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over Seattle.
Torres got the Yankees on the board with a 438-foot moonshot to center field in the second inning. The long ball was his fourth in the last five games and 13th overall this month, placing him in the record books alongside Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees ever to hit 13 or more homers in August. In his second major-league season, the 22-year-old has compiled an impressive .287/.351/.552 slash line while cranking 33 home runs and collecting 77 RBI in 505 plate appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Belts 32nd homer•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Slugs two homers in four-hit game•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Cranks two solo homers•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Blasts 27th home run•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Pops three homers in twin bill•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back in action Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....