Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Continues power surge

Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over Seattle.

Torres got the Yankees on the board with a 438-foot moonshot to center field in the second inning. The long ball was his fourth in the last five games and 13th overall this month, placing him in the record books alongside Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees ever to hit 13 or more homers in August. In his second major-league season, the 22-year-old has compiled an impressive .287/.351/.552 slash line while cranking 33 home runs and collecting 77 RBI in 505 plate appearances.

