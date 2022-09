Torres went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored in Wednesday's 14-2 victory over the Pirates.

Torres continued his torrid stretch as he crushed two home runs and drove in five runs in Wednesday's rout of the Pirates. The 25-year-old is now riding a 10-game hit streak, during which he is batting .400 (18-for-45) with four home runs, 10 runs scored and 14 RBI. The stretch has improved his slash line from .236/.289/.414 to .252/.304/.445 on the season.