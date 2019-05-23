Torres went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in the Yankees' 7-5 victory over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Torres just keeps demolishing Baltimore pitching, as this was already his fourth multi-homer game of the year against the Orioles, who have remarkably yielded 10 of his 12 home runs on the season overall. It's anyone's guess why they continue to pitch to him, but the Yankees have one more game at Camden Yards on Thursday to close off a four-game set, so the young infielder will get one more chance to pad those numbers.