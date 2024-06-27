Manager Aaron Boone said there's a "good chance" Torres returns to the lineup Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Torres has been out of the lineup Wednesday and Thursday after slumping both at the plate and with the glove of late. Boone did not commit to any specific plan, so it will be important to check the official lineup before Friday's 7:07 pm ET first pitch.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Riding bench again Thursday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Takes seat after poor game Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Was available Friday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: MRI comes back clean•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Idle Friday•