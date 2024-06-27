Share Video

Manager Aaron Boone said there's a "good chance" Torres returns to the lineup Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Torres has been out of the lineup Wednesday and Thursday after slumping both at the plate and with the glove of late. Boone did not commit to any specific plan, so it will be important to check the official lineup before Friday's 7:07 pm ET first pitch.

