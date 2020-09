Torres (hamstring) could return to the lineup at some point during the Yankees' weekend series in Baltimore, source reports.

Torres seems to be well ahead of the 3-to-6-week timeline given by general manager Brian Cashman as recently as last Friday. He remains without a specific target date as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain, but he's expected to head to the Yankees' alternate training site for a few days to get some at-bats in soon before being activated shortly thereafter.