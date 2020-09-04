Torres (hamstring) could return to the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Torres has missed just over two weeks with a hamstring strain. At one point, general manager Brian Cashman stated that the shortstop would miss 3-to-6 weeks, but he appears to be ahead of that schedule. He took part in a scrimmage at the Yankees' alternate training site Friday and is expected to join his teammates Saturday, though he may not be activated until the following day.
