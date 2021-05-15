Manager Aaron Boone indicated that Torres (COVID-19 IL) could rejoin the Yankees "real soon," Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Torres was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, but he is reportedly asymptomatic. Since the shortstop is fully vaccinated, he could return earlier than 10 days if he has no symptoms and tests negative for the virus at least twice. Gio Urshela (knee) and Tyler Wade have covered the shortstop position for New York in the two games that Torres has been out.