Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Cranks two solo homers

Torres went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in the Yankees' 6-5 victory over the Indians Saturday.

Torres now has seven multi-homer games and 29 total home runs this season. The 22-year-old lifted his first shot out to right field in the fourth off Zach Plesac to increase the Yankee lead to 4-2 and then smashed another round-tripper to left off Nick Wittgren in the sixth to restore the lead to two runs at 6-4. Torres is now slashing .284/.348/.537 with 73 RBI in 423 at-bats this season.