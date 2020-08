Torres is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.

Torres left Thursday's game against Baltimore after getting hit by a pitch in the elbow but started all three games in the weekend series against Boston, and there hasn't been any indication that this is anything other than a routine day off for the young infielder. He may need a day to sort things out after starting the season hitting .179/.258/.286 through his first eight games. Tyler Wade will start at shortstop in his absence.