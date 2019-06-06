Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Day off Thursday

Torres is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Torres will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of 11 straight starts during which he hit just .209 with a .643 OPS and 33.3 percent strikeout rate. In his place, Thairo Estrada is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth in Thursday's series finale.

