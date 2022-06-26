Torres was diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain after leaving Sunday's win over the Astros, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Torres was hurt when he was tagged out at third base in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, but manager Aaron Boone downplayed the severity of the injury after the game. Boone said that Torres "dodged a bullet," so the infielder should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Athletics.