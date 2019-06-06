Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with sore shoulder

Torres is nursing a sore left shoulder, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

This explains why Torres is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays. The shortstop will be available off the bench, suggesting the issue isn't anything that will require a stint on the injured list. That said, manager Aaron Boone did note that Torres could sit Friday as well, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

