Torres went 1-for-4 with a three-run shot and two strikeouts in a 4-3 win over the Rays on Thursday.

The 21-year-old rookie continues to shine, with 13 home runs and a .928 OPS in just 156 at-bats. Torres is hitting just .233 (10-for-43) in June but still has four long balls during this month. Even regularly hitting at the bottom of the order, Torres should continue finding ways to make an impact at the plate.