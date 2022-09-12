Torres went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Rays.

Torres opened the game's scoring with a three-run shot in the first inning followed by a solo blast in the second, both coming against starter Luis Patino. The 25-year-old infielder had just one long ball over his previous 15 appearances but he's now up to 21 on the year. During that 15-game slump, Torres went 11-for-61 (.180) with a .500 OPS. On the year, he's slashing .240/.292/.427 with 44 extra-base hits and 58 RBI.