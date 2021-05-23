Torres went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and two runs during Saturday's 7-0 win against the White Sox.

The 24-year-old brought home both runs of Friday's win over Chicago, and he added four more RBI during Saturday's contest. Torres is 21-for-61 (.344 averaged) with two homers, four doubles, 14 RBI and nine runs over his past 16 games.