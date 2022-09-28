Torres went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Each of his three singles brought a runner homer, including what proved to be the game-winning hit in the third inning. Torres is on fire to close out the regular season, and over his last 16 games the 25-year-old is slashing .400/.452/.708 with five doubles, five homers, three steals, 11 runs and 21 RBI.
