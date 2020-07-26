Torres went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Torres opened the scoring for the Yankees with a solo home run in the seventh inning, his first of the season. One frame later, he roped a single into left field to drive in the game-winning run. Torres had entered the contest hitless in six at-bats for the season, but rebounded for a productive close to the team's opening series.