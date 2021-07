Torres went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in the Yankees' 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

Torres' 380-foot blast off Hirokazu Sawamura in the sixth inning ended a five-and-a-half-week long home run drought for the 24-year-old. With a .239/.325/.316 slash line and just four long balls over 324 plate appearances on the season, Torres has been one of the bigger early-round fantasy disappointments among players who haven't missed significant time due to injury.