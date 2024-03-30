Torres was removed from Friday's game against the Astros after getting hit in the right hand by a pitch, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Torres initially remained in the game to run the bases, but his hand was clearly still bothering him while he was on the basepaths, and he was eventually replaced on defense by Jahmai Jones. The Yankees will surely take a closer look at Torres' hand in the clubhouse, and more details on his status should come after Friday's contest.