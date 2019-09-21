Play

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Exits early

Torres was removed from Friday's game against the Blue Jays due to an apparent right knee injury, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Torres suffered the injury while sliding for a ball, and according to Wagner, his knee appeared to buckle. He initially managed to remain in the game but was later removed. Torres will be considered day-to-day until further notice.

