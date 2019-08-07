Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Exits Tuesday's contest
Torres was removed from Tuesday's game at Baltimore in the third inning, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Torres struck out during the top of the inning and did not retake the field for the bottom of the frame. The Yankees have yet to announce an official injury, but the 22-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday night with a core issue, though he remained in the lineup the past two days.
