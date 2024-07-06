Torres was removed from Friday's game versus Boston with an apparent leg injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Torres came up limping after beating out an infield single in the fourth inning, and he was immediately replaced on first base by Oswaldo Cabrera. Torres missed a few games in June due to a groin issue, but the details of his latest injury will come once the Yankees are able to take a closer look at him.
