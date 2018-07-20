Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Torres (hip) is expected to return prior to Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Mandy Ball of MLB.com reports.

Boone said that plan is for Torres to play in a few minor-league games beginning with High-A Tampa on Saturday. Though the club was previously targeting a Monday return for Torres, it looks like the Yankees want to give their young All-Star a little more time to get back to game speed before thrusting him back into the fray.