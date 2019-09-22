Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Expected to return Tuesday

Torres (hamstring) said he felt good Sunday and expects to be in the lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Torres was removed from the game Friday against the Blue Jays and was sent for an MRI which came back clean. He missed the team's final two games over the weekend but is optimistic that he'll be good to return Tuesday against the Rays. The Yankees already clinched their division but are competing with the Astros for the top record in the American League and Torres' presence will certainly provide them with a good shot to lock up home-field for the playoffs.