Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Expects to avoid IL

Torres (abdomen) is not expected to require a trip to the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Torres exited Tuesday's game with core pain, the same issue that sent him to the hospital over the weekend, but he's being considered day-to-day after further testing revealed nothing out of the ordinary. The 23-year-old will travel with the team to Toronto and it sounds like he could rejoin the lineup after missing just a game or two. Breyvic Valera is starting at second base Wednesday against the Orioles.