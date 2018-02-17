Manager Aaron Boone said Torres (elbow) is expected to be a "full go" when spring games begin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as Torres, who underwent Tommy John surgery in June, has been working out in Florida for over a month now and recently said he's feeling 100 percent, per Erik Boland of Newsday. The highly touted prospect is expected to push for an Opening Day roster spot as the team's starting second baseman, though he may ultimately open the year in the minors in order to secure the Yankees an extra year of team control. Either way, the job should be his sooner than later.