Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Explodes against Orioles
Torres went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double, two runs and four RBI in the Yankees' 8-4 Thursday win over the Orioles.
It was a monster day at the dish for the young infielder, who picked up his first two long balls of the season, touching up Baltimore Alex Cobb with a solo shot in the third inning before adding another against Mike Wright in the sixth. Torres was hitting seventh in this contest, but he's now slashing .357/.379/.643 over 28 at-bats and was deployed in the cleanup spot earlier this week. If he continues to rake, it could compel manager Aaron Boone to increase his opportunities hitting higher in the order, especially with Miguel Andujar (shoulder) on the injured list.
